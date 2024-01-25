Short Interest in Propanc Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PPCB) Increases By 11,900.0%

Propanc Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PPCB – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, an increase of 11,900.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,035,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Propanc Biopharma Price Performance

Propanc Biopharma stock remained flat at $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday. 1,454,076 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,070,147. Propanc Biopharma has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.03.

Propanc Biopharma (OTCMKTS:PPCB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Propanc Biopharma Company Profile

Propanc Biopharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops cancer treatments for patients with pancreatic, ovarian, and colorectal cancer in Australia. It offers PRP, a formulation lead product that is in preclinical phase of development designed to enhance the anti-cancer effects of multiple enzymes.

