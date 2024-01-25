Short Interest in Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Decreases By 54.4%

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a drop of 54.4% from the December 31st total of 18,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Sampo Oyj Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Sampo Oyj stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.72. 67,538 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,895. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.50. The firm has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Sampo Oyj has a 52-week low of $19.06 and a 52-week high of $26.75.

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Sampo Oyj will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sampo Oyj Company Profile

Sampo Oyj, through its subsidiaries, provides non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and the Baltic countries. It operates through If, Topdanmark, Hastings, Mandatum, and Holding segments. The company offers household, homeowner, motor, accident, travel, boat, forest, livestock, property, casualty, liability, car, van, bike, and cargo insurance.

