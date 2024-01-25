Short Interest in Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA) Expands By 412.5%

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a growth of 412.5% from the December 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Siyata Mobile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Siyata Mobile in the 2nd quarter worth about $315,000. Anson Funds Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Siyata Mobile by 349.2% in the second quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 8,085,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 6,285,848 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Siyata Mobile during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Siyata Mobile during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Siyata Mobile in the 1st quarter worth $68,000.

Get Siyata Mobile alerts:

Siyata Mobile Trading Up 3.7 %

NASDAQ:SYTA traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,646. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.39. Siyata Mobile has a 1 year low of $2.33 and a 1 year high of $186.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.08.

About Siyata Mobile

Siyata Mobile ( NASDAQ:SYTA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($7.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($7.35) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 million. Siyata Mobile had a negative net margin of 221.78% and a negative return on equity of 166.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($21.00) EPS. Research analysts expect that Siyata Mobile will post -121.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

Siyata Mobile Inc develops and provides cellular-based communications platform. It develops, markets, and sells rugged handheld Push-to-Talk over Cellular smartphone devices for first responders, construction workers, security guards, government agencies, utilities, transportation and waste management, amusement parks, and mobile workers in various industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Siyata Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siyata Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.