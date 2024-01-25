Short Interest in Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA) Expands By 412.5%

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a growth of 412.5% from the December 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Siyata Mobile in the 2nd quarter worth about $315,000. Anson Funds Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Siyata Mobile by 349.2% in the second quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 8,085,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 6,285,848 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Siyata Mobile during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Siyata Mobile during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Siyata Mobile in the 1st quarter worth $68,000.
NASDAQ:SYTA traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,646. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.39. Siyata Mobile has a 1 year low of $2.33 and a 1 year high of $186.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.08.
Siyata Mobile Inc develops and provides cellular-based communications platform. It develops, markets, and sells rugged handheld Push-to-Talk over Cellular smartphone devices for first responders, construction workers, security guards, government agencies, utilities, transportation and waste management, amusement parks, and mobile workers in various industries.
