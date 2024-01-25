Short Interest in SOBR Safe, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOBR) Decreases By 81.9%

SOBR Safe, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOBR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a decline of 81.9% from the December 31st total of 46,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 81,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SOBR Safe

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SOBR Safe in the 2nd quarter valued at $164,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SOBR Safe by 50.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 33,612 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SOBR Safe during the first quarter worth about $188,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SOBR Safe by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 23,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SOBR Safe by 313.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 56,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 43,150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

SOBR Safe Stock Performance

Shares of SOBR traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.41. The company had a trading volume of 83,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,307. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. SOBR Safe has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $3.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.97.

SOBR Safe Company Profile

SOBR Safe ( NASDAQ:SOBR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.68 million. SOBR Safe had a negative net margin of 7,711.16% and a negative return on equity of 166.52%.

SOBR Safe, Inc, a hardware and software company, develops non-invasive alcohol detection, biometric identity verification, and real-time cloud-based alerts and reporting systems in North America. The company offers SOBRcheck, a stationary identification and alcohol monitoring product; SOBRsure, a transdermal, alcohol-detecting wearable band; and SOBRSafe software platform for non-invasive alcohol detection and identity verification.

