Short Interest in Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTY) Grows By 166.7%

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 166.7% from the December 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Tsingtao Brewery Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS TSGTY traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.00. The stock had a trading volume of 641 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,361. Tsingtao Brewery has a 1 year low of $27.85 and a 1 year high of $55.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.98.

Tsingtao Brewery Company Profile

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of beer products worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Shandong Region; South China Region; North China Region; East China Region; Southeast China Region; Hong Kong, Macau and Other Overseas Region; and Finance Company.

