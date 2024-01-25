Short Interest in TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC) Declines By 97.6%

TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 97.6% from the December 31st total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TuanChe

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of TuanChe by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of TuanChe during the 4th quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in TuanChe in the 3rd quarter valued at $849,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.88% of the company’s stock.

TuanChe Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TC traded up $0.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.14. The company had a trading volume of 447,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,911. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.24 and its 200 day moving average is $0.41. TuanChe has a twelve month low of $0.13 and a twelve month high of $1.05.

TuanChe Company Profile

Shares of TuanChe are scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Friday, January 26th. The 1-15 reverse split was announced on Friday, January 26th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, January 26th.

TuanChe Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel automotive marketplace in China and internationally. It organizes auto shows and special promotion events; and provides integrated marketing solutions to industry customers, which include automakers, franchised dealerships, secondary dealers, and automotive service providers, as well as enable interactions between participants on both sides of a potential transaction.

