Short Interest in Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) Rises By 1,400.0%

Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 1,400.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Tullow Oil Stock Up 9.7 %
OTCMKTS TUWOY traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.19. The stock had a trading volume of 25,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,496. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.20 and its 200 day moving average is $0.20. Tullow Oil has a twelve month low of $0.13 and a twelve month high of $0.25.
Tullow Oil Company Profile
