Short Interest in Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) Rises By 1,400.0%

Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 1,400.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS TUWOY traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.19. The stock had a trading volume of 25,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,496. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.20 and its 200 day moving average is $0.20. Tullow Oil has a twelve month low of $0.13 and a twelve month high of $0.25.

Tullow Oil Company Profile

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. Tullow Oil plc was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

