Short Interest in Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ:UK) Grows By 431.3%

Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ:UK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,000 shares, an increase of 431.3% from the December 31st total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 119,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 14.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Ucommune International Stock Performance

UK traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.93. The company had a trading volume of 8,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,331. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.87. Ucommune International has a 1 year low of $2.80 and a 1 year high of $19.44.

Institutional Trading of Ucommune International

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ucommune International stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ:UK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 52,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 1.13% of Ucommune International at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ucommune International Company Profile

Ucommune International Ltd manages and provides agile office spaces in China. It operates self-operated and asset-light models. The company also provides individual services, such as catering, fitness, healthcare, training, and entertainment; general corporate services, such as corporate secretary, human resources, legal, finance, IT support, and tax services; incubation and corporate venturing services; design and build services; advertising and branding services; and related services.

