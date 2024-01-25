Siacoin (SC) Price Hits $0.0091 on Major Exchanges

Siacoin (SC) traded down 27.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. Over the last seven days, Siacoin has traded down 21% against the dollar. One Siacoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0091 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Siacoin has a market capitalization of $512.68 million and $175.75 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39,835.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $65.08 or 0.00163370 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $235.93 or 0.00592266 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00010129 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00056336 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.22 or 0.00389648 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.37 or 0.00171643 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Siacoin (CRYPTO:SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 56,255,625,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,231,066,255 coins. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech.

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

