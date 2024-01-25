Signaturefd LLC Acquires 1,148 Shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories were worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 9.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 84.8% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 103.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. 12.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dr. Reddy's Laboratories alerts:

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of RDY opened at $70.35 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.61. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a fifty-two week low of $51.17 and a fifty-two week high of $73.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.59. The stock has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories ( NYSE:RDY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.19. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The company had revenue of $832.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.94 million. Analysts anticipate that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RDY has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others segments. The company's Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.