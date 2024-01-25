Signaturefd LLC Acquires 227 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 87,079.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 169,300,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,931,795,000 after buying an additional 169,106,550 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Republic Services by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,421,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,127,933,000 after acquiring an additional 56,686 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Republic Services by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,800,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,358,621,000 after purchasing an additional 168,696 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Republic Services by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,964,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,377,389,000 after purchasing an additional 27,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,614,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,013,138,000 after buying an additional 433,931 shares in the last quarter. 57.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RSG opened at $169.30 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $163.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $53.27 billion, a PE ratio of 32.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.67. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.17 and a fifty-two week high of $170.38.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 11.17%. Republic Services’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.46.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

