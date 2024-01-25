Signaturefd LLC Acquires 2,317 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,031 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.2% in the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 178,806 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,443,000 after acquiring an additional 3,776 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 612.5% in the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 443,737 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,506,000 after purchasing an additional 11,641 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 9.4% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 60,655 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.3% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 46,009 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.73.

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

In other news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 11,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $699,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,408,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 11,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $699,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,408,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total value of $5,952,323.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,498,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,708,394.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,541 shares of company stock valued at $8,446,290 over the last ninety days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boston Scientific Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $59.92 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.78. The firm has a market cap of $87.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.07, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.42. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $45.44 and a 52-week high of $61.46.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 8.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boston Scientific

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

