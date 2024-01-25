Signaturefd LLC Acquires 2,703 Shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,625 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RELX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Relx during the first quarter worth $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Relx in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Relx by 147.5% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Relx in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Relx by 293.8% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RELX. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Relx in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Relx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Relx from GBX 2,770 ($35.20) to GBX 2,860 ($36.34) in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,898.33.

Shares of NYSE RELX opened at $41.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Relx Plc has a 1-year low of $28.79 and a 1-year high of $41.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.32 and its 200-day moving average is $35.72.

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

