Signaturefd LLC Acquires 271 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in Waste Management during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Waste Management Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of WM stock opened at $183.80 on Thursday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.31 and a 52-week high of $186.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $176.64 and its 200 day moving average is $166.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $74.03 billion, a PE ratio of 32.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.71.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Erste Group Bank upgraded Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Scotiabank cut their target price on Waste Management from $177.50 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Waste Management from $183.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.29.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $461,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,080,935.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $461,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,080,935.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total value of $1,720,117.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,405,257.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,833 shares of company stock worth $9,750,104. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

