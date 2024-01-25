Signaturefd LLC Acquires 760 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 7.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Coast Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the second quarter valued at $206,000. Bailard Inc. increased its position in Emerson Electric by 7.0% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 38,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 2.6% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 68,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the second quarter valued at $365,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the third quarter worth about $221,000. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $88.20 per share, with a total value of $882,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 148,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,101,404.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $88.20 per share, with a total value of $882,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,101,404.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Golden acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.64 per share, with a total value of $256,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 97,504 shares in the company, valued at $8,350,242.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $94.39 on Thursday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $76.94 and a 12-month high of $100.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.74. The company has a market capitalization of $53.81 billion, a PE ratio of 4.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 87.17% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $0.525 dividend. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.16%.

EMR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on Emerson Electric from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Emerson Electric from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.72.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

