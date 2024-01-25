Signaturefd LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,055 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 186,635 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $21,359,000 after acquiring an additional 10,969 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in EOG Resources by 196.9% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 7,593 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 5,036 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Inc. CA lifted its position in EOG Resources by 21.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 122,241 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $13,989,000 after buying an additional 21,223 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources by 0.9% during the third quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 30,004 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,728,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.3% during the second quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 154,485 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $17,679,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EOG Resources Trading Up 1.6 %

EOG Resources stock opened at $112.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $65.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $119.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.89. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.52 and a 52 week high of $137.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.49. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 32.11%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. Equities research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.27.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

