Signaturefd LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Signaturefd LLC grew its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Progressive during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Progressive alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Progressive from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Barclays raised their target price on Progressive from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.56.

Progressive Price Performance

PGR opened at $178.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $104.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.69, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.37. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $111.41 and a 12-month high of $182.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $162.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.48.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 18.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 5,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total value of $1,005,116.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 465,737 shares in the company, valued at $78,821,329.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 5,939 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total value of $1,005,116.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 465,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,821,329.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total value of $93,251.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,725,350.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,862 shares of company stock worth $18,747,693 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Progressive Profile

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.