Signaturefd LLC Buys 971 Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of National Grid in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in National Grid by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in National Grid during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in National Grid by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in National Grid by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays assumed coverage on National Grid in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on National Grid in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,201.67.

National Grid Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NGG opened at $66.27 on Thursday. National Grid plc has a 52-week low of $56.40 and a 52-week high of $74.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.21 and its 200-day moving average is $64.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

National Grid Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were given a dividend of $1.1899 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a yield of 5.8%.

National Grid Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

