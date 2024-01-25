Signaturefd LLC Has $1.22 Million Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,600 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Medtronic by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,146,861 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,339,879,000 after buying an additional 175,765 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Medtronic by 4.9% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 31,493,771 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,774,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,241 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Medtronic by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,392,467 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,597,954,000 after purchasing an additional 508,205 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 127,655.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,160,371 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,100,544,000 after purchasing an additional 14,149,287 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,062,316,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total value of $410,603.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,375,534.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $84.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $112.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.05 and its 200-day moving average is $80.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.29. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $68.84 and a 52 week high of $92.02.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 13.73%. Medtronic’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.90%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MDT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.92.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

