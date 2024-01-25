Signaturefd LLC Has $930,000 Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,442 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $930,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LCM Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 1.0% in the second quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 7,486 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.8% in the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 9,927 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.4% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 5,578 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Freedom Day Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.7% in the second quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 13,124 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yum! Brands Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE:YUM opened at $129.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $36.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.07. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.53 and a twelve month high of $143.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $128.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.19.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 21.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is an increase from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yum! Brands

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.97, for a total transaction of $476,944.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,335,880.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,727 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.97, for a total transaction of $476,944.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,335,880.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark James King sold 9,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.60, for a total value of $1,215,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,039,386. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,875 shares of company stock valued at $2,671,222 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on YUM. Barclays raised shares of Yum! Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $126.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $173.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.65.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Yum! Brands

About Yum! Brands

(Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Featured Articles

