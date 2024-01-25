Signaturefd LLC Increases Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,098 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 17,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Fiserv by 881.0% during the 2nd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 72,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,206,000 after buying an additional 65,534 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Fiserv by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 178,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,531,000 after buying an additional 67,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canoe Financial LP purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the third quarter valued at about $26,018,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Price Performance

NASDAQ FISV opened at $140.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $88.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.10 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $132.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.57. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.03 and a 1 year high of $122.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

