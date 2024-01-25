Signaturefd LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,033 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 19.9% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at $6,910,000. United Bank lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,822 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth $1,022,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 178,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.19, for a total value of $47,864,942.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 866,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,358,475.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 178,474 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.19, for a total transaction of $47,864,942.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 866,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,358,475.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Donovan sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.04, for a total value of $2,673,324.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,017,374.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 455,676 shares of company stock valued at $123,465,739. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ PANW opened at $340.24 on Thursday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.95 and a fifty-two week high of $350.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $298.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $260.35. The stock has a market cap of $107.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 193.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.27.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PANW. Bank of America downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, January 12th. DZ Bank assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Susquehanna assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $284.28.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

