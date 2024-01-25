Signaturefd LLC Purchases 368 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,346 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TT. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 453.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Trane Technologies by 139.7% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 58.0% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Trane Technologies

In other Trane Technologies news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 17,585 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $3,868,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,477,820. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Trane Technologies news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 17,585 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $3,868,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,477,820. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 13,144 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.24, for a total transaction of $2,868,546.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,946,966.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,366 shares of company stock valued at $7,093,065. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on TT. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $204.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.00.

Trane Technologies Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of TT stock opened at $251.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $238.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.94. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $162.04 and a one year high of $255.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 31.97%. Trane Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

