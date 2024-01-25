Signaturefd LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG)

Signaturefd LLC lowered its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,494 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 484 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Shinhan Financial Group were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,791 shares of the bank’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc raised its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 12,774 shares of the bank’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,660 shares of the bank’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SHG opened at $29.92 on Thursday. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $24.99 and a fifty-two week high of $36.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.39.

Shinhan Financial Group ( NYSE:SHG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 13.43%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

SHG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Shinhan Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Bank of America raised Shinhan Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th.

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

