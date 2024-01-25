Signaturefd LLC Sells 578 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Signaturefd LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 578 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at $84,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 221,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,808,000 after acquiring an additional 12,223 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 56.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $111.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $98.40 and a twelve month high of $112.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $109.53 and its 200 day moving average is $106.92.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.