SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $160.60.

A number of research firms recently commented on SITE. StockNews.com began coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $141.00 to $131.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total value of $1,653,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 580,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,061,117.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the third quarter worth $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the third quarter worth $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the second quarter worth $29,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 383.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter.

SITE stock opened at $154.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $152.76 and a 200 day moving average of $154.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 40.15 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 52 week low of $116.81 and a 52 week high of $176.16.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 4.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 155,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

