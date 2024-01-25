SK Growth Opportunities Co. (NASDAQ:SKGR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

SK Growth Opportunities Co. (NASDAQ:SKGR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 92.0% from the December 31st total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 194,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SK Growth Opportunities Price Performance

Shares of SK Growth Opportunities stock remained flat at $11.05 during trading on Thursday. 1 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,139. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.85 and its 200-day moving average is $10.76. SK Growth Opportunities has a one year low of $10.25 and a one year high of $11.60.

Get SK Growth Opportunities alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SK Growth Opportunities

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of SK Growth Opportunities by 49.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 150,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Kim LLC lifted its holdings in SK Growth Opportunities by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kim LLC now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,413,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. increased its holdings in SK Growth Opportunities by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,599,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,941,000 after acquiring an additional 44,080 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of SK Growth Opportunities in the second quarter worth $2,618,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC raised its stake in SK Growth Opportunities by 1,138.9% in the second quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 681,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,216,000 after purchasing an additional 626,418 shares in the last quarter. 70.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SK Growth Opportunities

SK Growth Opportunities Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SK Growth Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SK Growth Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.