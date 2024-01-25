SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.60-2.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.72.

SLM Stock Performance

Shares of SLM opened at $19.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. SLM has a one year low of $10.81 and a one year high of $19.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.39 and a 200 day moving average of $15.53.

Get SLM alerts:

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.16). SLM had a return on equity of 21.83% and a net margin of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $725.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SLM will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

SLM Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.59%.

SLM has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered SLM from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised SLM from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup raised SLM from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Stephens boosted their price target on SLM from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on SLM in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $17.50 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SLM has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $19.38.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SLM

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SLM

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its position in SLM by 257.3% during the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,805 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in SLM during the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in SLM by 22.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,711 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in SLM by 1,958.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 7,204 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 6,854 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in SLM during the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SLM

(Get Free Report)

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.