SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited (NASDAQ:SMX) Short Interest Up 248.1% in January

SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited (NASDAQ:SMX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 107,200 shares, a growth of 248.1% from the December 31st total of 30,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 323,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SMX (Security Matters) Public

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in SMX (Security Matters) Public in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in SMX (Security Matters) Public in the first quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SMX (Security Matters) Public by 463.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 277,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 227,861 shares during the period.

SMX (Security Matters) Public Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SMX traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.22. 422,742 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 515,697. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.63. SMX has a one year low of $0.21 and a one year high of $104.72.

About SMX (Security Matters) Public

SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company engages in the development and commercialization of track and trace technologies for various industries in Australia. It owns and commercializes technology to mark various objects, such as solid, liquid, or gas allowing identification, circularity, proof of authenticity, tracking supply chain movements, and quality assurance.

