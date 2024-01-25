Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Rating Reiterated by JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their market outperform rating on shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $212.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Snowflake from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Snowflake from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Snowflake from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $197.75.

Snowflake Stock Performance

SNOW stock opened at $203.86 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.07 and a beta of 0.97. Snowflake has a 1 year low of $128.56 and a 1 year high of $211.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $188.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.36.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 33.35% and a negative return on equity of 14.46%. The business had revenue of $734.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Snowflake will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 4,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.07, for a total transaction of $604,181.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 182,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,449,753.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.49, for a total value of $2,036,487.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,310,453.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 4,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.07, for a total value of $604,181.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,449,753.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 537,103 shares of company stock worth $102,728,404. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Snowflake

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Snowflake by 333.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Snowflake by 7,500.0% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Snowflake by 822.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Snowflake during the second quarter valued at $840,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in Snowflake by 616.0% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. 63.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Snowflake Company Profile



Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

Featured Stories

