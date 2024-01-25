Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 831,900 shares, a growth of 2,038.6% from the December 31st total of 38,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,920,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 7.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Soligenix Stock Down 0.6 %

SNGX traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,162,979. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.65 and its 200-day moving average is $0.57. Soligenix has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $7.61.

Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.28. Soligenix had a negative net margin of 841.22% and a negative return on equity of 737.93%. The business had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Soligenix will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Soligenix

About Soligenix

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Soligenix by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Soligenix by 54.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 25,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Soligenix in the second quarter valued at about $362,000. Institutional investors own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Soligenix, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized BioTherapeutics and Public Health Solutions. The Specialized BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301 (HyBryte), a novel photodynamic therapy, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; and SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory diseases, including oral mucositis in head and neck cancer.

