Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The airline reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Southwest Airlines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LUV traded down $0.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.63. 5,885,719 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,497,282. Southwest Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $21.91 and a fifty-two week high of $39.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a PE ratio of 41.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.07.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LUV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Melius cut Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Evercore ISI restated an “inline” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen lowered Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southwest Airlines

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LUV. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 247.5% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the first quarter worth $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. 78.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

