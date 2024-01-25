Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.62.

SWN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Southwestern Energy in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $8.24 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Southwestern Energy from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Southwestern Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 555.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,624 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 6,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 554.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,574 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 7,263 shares in the last quarter. 88.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SWN opened at $6.43 on Thursday. Southwestern Energy has a 12-month low of $4.57 and a 12-month high of $7.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.18.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 62.31%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

