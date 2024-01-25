S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Purchased by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC boosted its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 24.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 72.3% during the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on SPGI shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. TheStreet upgraded S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $433.22.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total value of $2,431,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,309,076.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

S&P Global Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:SPGI opened at $446.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $141.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.19. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $321.14 and a one year high of $450.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $428.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $399.68.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 20.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

S&P Global Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.