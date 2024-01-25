SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Bought by Nottingham Advisors Inc.

Nottingham Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter worth $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 73.5% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:DIA traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $378.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,265,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,227,009. The business’s 50 day moving average is $368.49 and its 200 day moving average is $352.09. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $314.97 and a fifty-two week high of $381.08.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

