SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 10.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $24,420,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 69.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 18.6% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 32.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after acquiring an additional 9,049 shares in the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $186.40 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $187.95 and a 200-day moving average of $182.13. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $168.19 and a 1-year high of $193.18.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.