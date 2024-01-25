SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA

Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA reduced its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up 1.1% of Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $24,420,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 69.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 18.6% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after buying an additional 9,049 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.2 %

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $186.71. 2,432,527 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,821,119. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $168.19 and a 52-week high of $193.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $187.95 and its 200 day moving average is $182.13.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

