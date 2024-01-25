SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Stock Holdings Increased by Nottingham Advisors Inc.

Nottingham Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 307 shares during the quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

NYSEARCA GLD traded up $0.82 during trading on Thursday, hitting $187.22. 1,577,506 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,761,889. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.13. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $168.19 and a 12 month high of $193.18.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

