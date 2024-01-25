SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Stock Holdings Increased by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $24,420,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 69.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 18.6% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after buying an additional 9,049 shares during the period. 40.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 0.8 %

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $186.40 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $187.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.13. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $168.19 and a twelve month high of $193.18.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

