SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Sold by Nottingham Advisors Inc.

Nottingham Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 469,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,858 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up about 3.2% of Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $23,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPLG. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $57.36. 1,061,545 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,700,995. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $44.75 and a 1-year high of $57.49. The company has a market capitalization of $21.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.85.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.