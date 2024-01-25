SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Position Reduced by MONECO Advisors LLC

MONECO Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 30.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,169 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $111,736,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,370,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,182,000 after buying an additional 470,256 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,000,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 914,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,517,000 after buying an additional 284,089 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,941,000.

NYSEARCA:MDYG opened at $76.14 on Thursday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a twelve month low of $64.17 and a twelve month high of $76.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.59 and a 200-day moving average of $71.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.09.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

