SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST) Reaches New 12-Month High at $40.53

SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $40.53 and last traded at $40.52, with a volume of 9063 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.50.

SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.26.

Get SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Auour Investments LLC boosted its stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Auour Investments LLC now owns 125,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,067,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $850,000. PFG Advisors bought a new position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $384,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,459,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,940,000 after acquiring an additional 433,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd boosted its stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 485,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,599,000 after acquiring an additional 103,332 shares during the last quarter.

About SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF

The SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (ULST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated fixed-income securities with maturities ranging from 6 to 18 months and durations of 3 to 6 months.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.