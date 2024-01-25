Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $82.40.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $94.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $96.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Spectrum Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 30th.

Get Spectrum Brands alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SPB

Spectrum Brands Trading Down 1.2 %

SPB stock opened at $77.65 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Spectrum Brands has a 52-week low of $56.69 and a 52-week high of $85.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.74, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.28.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.33. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 61.72% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The company had revenue of $740.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Spectrum Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spectrum Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is 3.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO David M. Maura acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $66.41 per share, with a total value of $1,328,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 744,391 shares in the company, valued at $49,435,006.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Spectrum Brands news, EVP Ehsan Zargar purchased 1,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $66.50 per share, with a total value of $70,024.50. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 145,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,670,097.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David M. Maura purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $66.41 per share, with a total value of $1,328,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 744,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,435,006.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,169,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,310,000 after buying an additional 252,286 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Spectrum Brands by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 298,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,325,000 after purchasing an additional 5,690 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Spectrum Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in Spectrum Brands by 2,462.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 23,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 22,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new stake in Spectrum Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $726,000.

About Spectrum Brands

(Get Free Report

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products and home essentials company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, PowerXL, Emeril Legasse, Copper Chef, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.