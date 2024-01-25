Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT) Insider Paula Bell Buys 102 Shares

Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT – Get Free Report) insider Paula Bell bought 102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 122 ($1.55) per share, with a total value of £124.44 ($158.12).

Paula Bell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Spirent Communications alerts:

On Wednesday, December 27th, Paula Bell acquired 102 shares of Spirent Communications stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 122 ($1.55) per share, with a total value of £124.44 ($158.12).

On Monday, November 27th, Paula Bell acquired 115 shares of Spirent Communications stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 109 ($1.39) per share, with a total value of £125.35 ($159.28).

Spirent Communications Stock Performance

Shares of LON SPT traded up GBX 0.20 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 123.80 ($1.57). 193,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,330,807. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 116.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 128.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84. The stock has a market capitalization of £716.37 million, a P/E ratio of 1,373.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.50. Spirent Communications plc has a twelve month low of GBX 79.75 ($1.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 234.20 ($2.98).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 145 ($1.84) price objective on shares of Spirent Communications in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spirent Communications currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 203 ($2.58).

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SPT

About Spirent Communications

(Get Free Report)

Spirent Communications plc offers automated test and assurance solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in Lifecycle Service Assurance and Networks & Security segments. The Lifecycle Service Assurance segment provides testing solutions for 5G mobile core networks, and cellular and Wi-Fi devices in the lab, as well as live solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spirent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.