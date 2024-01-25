Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB) Short Interest Down 74.4% in January

Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, a decrease of 74.4% from the December 31st total of 77,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 180,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPRB. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Spruce Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $8,681,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Spruce Biosciences in the first quarter worth approximately $2,210,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Spruce Biosciences in the first quarter worth approximately $1,043,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Spruce Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Spruce Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $361,000. 78.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Spruce Biosciences alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a report on Monday, November 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Spruce Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.67.

Spruce Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of Spruce Biosciences stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.82. 261,156 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,777. Spruce Biosciences has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $3.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $114.80 million, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a current ratio of 4.59.

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Spruce Biosciences will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spruce Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), which is in Phase 2b clinical trial; and to evaluate glucocorticoid reduction in adult patients with classic CAH that is Phase 2b clinical trial.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spruce Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spruce Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.