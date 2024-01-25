SteelPeak Wealth LLC Acquires 185 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VBK. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 105.7% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Goodwin Investment Advisory increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 80.9% during the 1st quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 101.3% during the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

VBK opened at $235.94 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $230.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.84. The company has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $195.63 and a 52 week high of $246.18.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

