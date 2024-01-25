SteelPeak Wealth LLC Acquires 500 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 16.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,483 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth about $493,000. West Coast Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.3% in the third quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 128,626 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,911,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 12.6% in the third quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 14,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 15.9% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,665 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.5% in the third quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,728 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,891,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EW. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $102.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.67.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $454,598.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at $1,206,079.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $245,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,676,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $454,598.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at $1,206,079.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 161,633 shares of company stock worth $11,572,924. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $72.55 on Thursday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $60.57 and a one year high of $94.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.00, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.05.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 24.54%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

