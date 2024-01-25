SteelPeak Wealth LLC Grows Position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) by 19.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Plug Power by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 79,424 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Plug Power by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,785 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Plug Power by 7.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in Plug Power by 8.0% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 12,308 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. increased its position in Plug Power by 8.2% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 12,098 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. 49.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLUG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Plug Power from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Plug Power from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $3.50 to $2.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Plug Power from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research downgraded Plug Power from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.34.

NASDAQ PLUG opened at $3.48 on Thursday. Plug Power Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.26 and a fifty-two week high of $18.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.00 and a 200-day moving average of $6.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $198.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.57 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 24.18% and a negative net margin of 106.74%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including liquid green hydrogen production, storage and handling, transportation, and dispensing infrastructure.

