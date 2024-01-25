SteelPeak Wealth LLC Has $208,000 Stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 43.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,198 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,442 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OXY. Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5.9% during the second quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 224,129,192 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,178,796,000 after acquiring an additional 12,422,073 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $267,173,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 24.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,021,929 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $779,983,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334,651 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 87.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,276,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $185,885,000 after buying an additional 1,532,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Energy Transition LLP acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $46,838,000. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OXY. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.29.

NYSE OXY opened at $57.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $50.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.62. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $55.12 and a 12-month high of $67.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.54.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 15.75%.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 3,200,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.55 per share, for a total transaction of $181,005,183.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 238,533,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,489,051,837.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 8,720,708 shares of company stock worth $505,766,000. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

