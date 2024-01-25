SteelPeak Wealth LLC Sells 1,448 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 13.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,448 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LNC. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 11.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 4.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 2,066.8% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 17,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 16,948 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 24.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 46,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after buying an additional 9,279 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 107.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 5,423 shares during the period. 71.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LNC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Lincoln National from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Lincoln National from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Lincoln National from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Lincoln National from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.20.

Lincoln National Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE LNC opened at $27.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Lincoln National Co. has a twelve month low of $18.50 and a twelve month high of $36.50.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($1.53). The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 3.23%. Research analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.46%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.95%.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The company's Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, such as single and survivorship versions of universal life insurance; variable universal life insurance; indexed universal life insurance products; and critical illness and long-term care riders.

